Werner strikes twice as Germany crush Italy 5-2 in Nations League

Germany had drawn each of their first three matches of the campaign but secured a big win against the Azzurri on Tuesday

Germany secured their first victory of the UEFA Nations League campaign on Tuesday as they cruised to a 5-2 win against Italy.

Timo Werner scored a double as goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller helped Hansi Flick's team leapfrog the Azzurri in the table.

Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro fired in late consolations for Roberto Mancini's new-look Italy side.

What happened during Germany's win against Italy?

Kimmich opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the encounter when David Raum slotted it into his path, allowing him to knock it past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Germany were awarded a penalty at the end of the half for a foul by Bastoni and Gundogan stepped up to convert it.

Early in the second half, Muller popped up to make it 3-0 when he got on the end of a rebound and fired in.

Muller then struck twice in quick succession, getting on the end of a pass from Serge Gnabry and knocking it home.

A minute later, the Chelsea forward put the ball in the net again after he capitalised on a mistake from the Italy defence.

Gnonto pulled one back for the visitors with just over 10 minutes left on the clock after a rebound landed perfectly in front of him, before Bastoni made it 5-2 with a goal in stoppage time.

