'We're giants of North America' - USMNT looking to rediscover intensity and send a message in Canada rematch

After falling to an embarrassing defeat to their northern rivals last month, the U.S. has a point to prove on Friday night

'Intensity' is a word often thrown around when it comes to the U.S. men's national team.

For years, it was one of the only words used to describe the program. The U.S. was never as talented or as skilled as many international peers, but, for quite some time, they were intense, and they got results.

The World Cup run in 2002, the Confederations Cup win over , escaping their World Cup group in 2010 and 2014, making the semi-finals of the Copa America. All achievements credited to 'intensity', 'mentality' or some similar buzzword.

And, in the years since the program has been at its peak, that word has been blamed for the team's tumble downhill. A lack of intensity was one of many perceived factors that led to missing out on in 2018. The lack of urgency in the wake of that failure earned criticism too. It's a word and an idea that follows this team around.

Friday's match against Canada isn't a must-win, but it is something like it. The U.S. was dismantled by their northern rivals last time out in their first loss to Canada in 34 years. They were out-played, out-hustled and, ultimately, out-scored, as Canada marched out of BMO Stadium with a 2-0 win and a tattered team in their wake.

And because of that recent loss, because of the place it left this program sitting and because of the mounting criticism that grows louder with each misstep, 'intensity' is once again at the forefront.

"I'm pretty sure all you guys could see on the field the lack of intensity from us, the lack of desire I guess really with it being technically a derby, a rivalry. It kind of lacked," midfielder Weston McKennie said on Thursday, describing a match where the USMNT were always second best.

"This week, the mentality from the guys, we went in and watched video from the game. We learned what we could have done better. We learned what our mistakes were. A lot of guys have a little sour taste in their mouth from that game and are ready to take on the challenge again and hopefully get a better result, a positive result."

Head coach Gregg Berhalter adding: "Canada hadn’t beat us in 34 years and was playing like it. And for us to be successful in away matches, we need to match the intensity of our opponents and that’s been a consistent message in this camp.

"You would think that it would go without saying that we know that, right? That’s the logical thing to think, but when you think of seven players playing in their first away game, when you think about a coaching staff coaching in their first away game together, in a competitive Concacaf match, these are the things that go along with it. The message was received loud and clear."

The message includes the idea that the USMNT isn't as far ahead of the rest of the pack as they once thought.

For years, it was and the U.S. and then everyone else. has closed the gap. The likes of and have too. But it's become clear that, at least at the moment, the U.S. is closer to the Canadas, Costa Ricas and Jamaicas of the world than El Tri.

Changing that perception starts on Saturday. If the U.S. fails to secure all three points, Canada will move on in the Nations League, while the USMNT's run will end. It would be a disastrous first campaign in the new competition and a signal of hope to the rest of the confederation just one year out from World Cup qualifying.

“We’re embracing it because that is our situation," Berhalter says of the win-or-go-home mentality. "When you look at the history of U.S. Soccer, we’ve been in games like this before. In the pre-Hex groups, we’ve been in must-win situations. In the Hex round, we’ve been in must-win situations.

"This is what builds the team and makes the team strong. We need matches like this. We talked about the benefit of the Nations League before and I feel it’s absolutely good for us to be able to play in these type of matches.”

This type of match will be a fierce one. The USMNT will be determined to prove that the October loss was a fluke. Canada, meanwhile, will be eager to show that it wasn't, that the loss wasn't due to some lack of intensity but rather a stepping stone for what appears to be a golden generation of Canadian talent.

For the U.S. to make their point, they'll need to be more clinical, having put just three of seven shots on target in the October loss. They'll need to be more creative, especially with Christian Pulisic out of action due to injury. And, in their own words, they'll need to be more intense, as they look to prove a point that's much bigger than whatever Friday's result may be.

"We can definitely show a little bit more pride," McKennie said. "We're giants of North America and we're looking to show that nobody can really mess with us."