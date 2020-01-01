African All Stars

'We're doing it the Chelsea & Arsenal way' - Twitter reacts to Yobo’s Nigeria appointment

Comments()
Shengol Pix
The Everton legend has been named as Gernot Rohr’s assistant after Imama Amapakabo was relieved of his duties on Wednesday

Nigeria are doing it the Chelsea and Arsenal way, according to Twitter, following the appointment of Joseph Yobo.

The former Super Eagles’ captain was confirmed as Gernot Rohr’s assistant after Imama Amapakabo was shown the way out.

Article continues below

To some, Yobo has no coaching experience to be handed that role, while others feel it was a good call in the wake of the Premier League outfits naming ex-players in Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta as club handlers.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Goal takes a look at some of the reaction to Yobo’s employment.

    Close