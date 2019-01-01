'Wenger would be great for Chelsea' - former Arsenal boss backed by Seaman

The former Gunners goalkeeper believes that the Frenchman would be the perfect fit for the Blues should Maurizio Sarri be sacked

Former boss Arsene Wenger would be "a great manager" if he were to make a shock return to the , according to David Seaman.

Wenger ended his 22-year spell with Arsenal at the end of last season and is still out of a job despite insisting he is not retired.

The Frenchman has been linked with a whole host of jobs but he is yet to step back into management since leaving the Gunners last year.

With Maurizio Sarri under pressure at Chelsea, with just three games to save his job, former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman has tipped his old boss to take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Talksport, Seaman said: “Arsene always said he wouldn’t come back to the Premier League because of his love for Arsenal, that he wouldn’t feel right competing against Arsenal.

“But, obviously, time’s a healer and he could think, ‘I want to go back there and prove a few people wrong’.

“For me, Arsene got a lot of criticism that wasn’t deserved over his last few years at Arsenal.

“It looks like there could be a vacancy at Chelsea quite soon, depending on their next three games, which are three big games for Chelsea.

“He’d be great there, I think. He’d be great anywhere, he’s a fantastic manager.

“I would love to see him back, but I don’t think it would happen.”

Although Wenger is one of the most qualified managers available at the moment, it is likely he would be an unpopular appointment at Stamford Bridge after 22 years of affiliation with Arsenal.

However, Wenger has said he will not come back to the Premier League: "At the moment, I'm having a good rest and I watch football a lot. I said many times maybe the best way is not to be in because I spent so much time at the same club it would seem odd to go somewhere else."