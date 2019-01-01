Weah dealing with 'very bad hamstring tear', according to USMNT boss Berhalter

The Lille winger is one of four USMNT regulars that will miss out on the current camp

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter says that Timothy Weah recently suffered a "very bad hamstring tear" that kept him out of the current camp.

The U.S. convened on Monday for the first day of camp ahead of upcoming friendlies against and .

But Weah was not included among Berhalter's 26-man squad as the attacker had been diagnosed with an injury ahead of the team's selection.

The 19-year-old has played in eight games for the , scoring once, but has yet to join the U.S. under Berhalter's leadership as he featured for the U.S. U-20s at their World Cup this summer.

Berhalter confirmed that Weah would have joined the likes of Josh Sargent, Sergino Dest and Paxton Pomykal among the USMNT call-ups for this window had he not suffered a bad injury.

“Weah has a very bad hamstring tear,” Berhalter said according to Yahoo Sports. “He’s getting rehab on that now.”

He added: ”We would’ve given him a look in this camp. He’s playing for Lille, doing a good job."

Weah is not the only injury absence for the USMNT as Tyler Adams, Matt Miazga and DeAndre Yedlin also miss out on camp.

Adams has been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of this past summer's Gold Cup as well as the start of the season for

Yedlin too has been dealing with a groin issue while Miazga has been battling a hamstring issue picked up early on during his loan spell with Reading.

“Miazga has the same thing [as Weah but] not as severe,” Berhalter said. “Adams is getting back in, Yedlin is getting back into training. So four players that would normally be at least looking to be involved.”

Berhalter will miss out on those four players in the upcoming friendlies but will hope to have them back for October's Nations League kickoff with the U.S. set to face Canada and Cuba to start the new tournament.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Berhalter said. “I’m worried about this window."