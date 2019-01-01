'We were everything' - Lampard says win over rivals Tottenham 'means a lot'

Two goals from Willian gave the Blues victory in a key battle for Champions League qualification, leaving their coach in great spirits

boss Frank Lampard was over the moon on Sunday as he inflicted defeat on former mentor Jose Mourinho and .

The Blues travelled across London hoping to turn a corner after a string of poor results in the Premier League in recent weeks.

And they responded in fine fashion, taking down Spurs thanks to two goals from Willian in the first half.

Tottenham failed to find a way back into the game after the break, and their last chance of getting a result seemed to evaporate when Son Heung-min earned a red card for lashing out at Antonio Rudiger late on.

The win opens up a four-point cushion for Chelsea in the last qualifying spot - and Lampard was delighted at the early Christmas present from his charges.

"It means a lot to me but it’s about the club and the fans. The fans have come here after a number of losses and they have backed us," Lampard beamed to the BBC after the final whistle.

"They know we are a young team and what we are trying to achieve.

"My players showed they could fight and play against a top team, because Tottenham are a good team. Today we were everything that’s why we should be celebrating.

"We are not over excited but we are pleased with the performance.

"They are a major rival and it shows the players what they can do under pressure and what they need to do to survive in games.

"You cannot fault their commitment. When you play with a three at the back, it’s not easy - especially here. You have to be brave and they are all that."

Lampard believes Tottenham were lucky not to have another player sent off in the build up to Chelsea's second goal to go along with Son's red card.

"I think the penalty should have been a red card, he has flown at him," he added. "I don’t think he means to do it so I can understand why it is not, it is probably fair. The Son incident was a red card, he acted out and that is a red card no matter how hard."

Chelsea will be back in action on Boxing Day, when they host at Stamford Bridge.