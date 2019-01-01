‘We want to make the fans proud’ – Mounie hopeful of Huddersfield Town's Premier League survival

The Terriers are at the base of the English top-flight log, notwithstanding, the Benin international is optimistic they can avoid relegation

Steve Mounie has revealed the desire of players to make their fans proud by avoiding relegation from the this season.

The Terriers had gone 15 games without a victory before the forward’s solitary strike earned them a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanders on Tuesday.

They remain at the base of the English top-flight log after gathering only 14 points [13 points adrift safety] from 28 games.

Notwithstanding their position in the log, the former striker is optimistic of their survival chances at the end of the season

“We want to make them proud,” Mounie said in a pre-match conference.

“We want to show the fans that we are still fighters and we will fight until the end. We believed since the beginning of the season but we know it’s tough.

“It was important to stop our bad run. It had been a while. We are all ready to fight and we showed that on Tuesday. We have quality in the team.

“It was hard for us not to win and to see Huddersfield in this situation.”

Reacting to his goal against , he said: "If I didn’t score against Wolves, then [Elias] kachunga was right behind me.

“I just want to try and lift the Club us. If I can score to help the team then I will do it with pleasure.

“Everyone felt relief at the end of the game. My goal has helped to lift the confidence of everyone.

“It was an important win. We have to keep this spirit and performance until the end of the season.

“I signed here to help the team challenge and to stay in the league.”

Mounie who has scored two goals this season will hope to, again, help Huddersfield when they take on & Hove Albion on Saturday.