'We want him to stay' - Guardiola says decision is up to Sane

The manager is hopeful that the Citizens will bring in another defender while holding on to their talented winger

manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful last season's treble winners can add another centre back before the new season starts while also admitting that he hopes to see Leroy Sane remain with the club.

The former and manager addressed speculation surrounding the future of the German winger, who has been linked with Bayern Munich for a majority of the summer.

Former star Lothar Matthaus says that he believes Sane can be the new face of Bayern Munich, while Guardiola has already stated that he thinks Sane's career would best be served by staying at City and is hoping to keep hold of the winger if possible.

"We want him to stay. Hopefully he can stay this season and another one and another one, that's why we offered him a new contract," Guardiola said.

"I want him. He has special qualities, we play wingers and we need specific wingers. But it is his decision, it’s the same as what happened with [Jadon] Sancho. We want him, we are giving everything, but in the end, if he doesn’t want, what can you do? Nothing."

City have made two signings this off-season with Spanish midfielder Rodri joining for a club-record £63 million and full-back Angelino returning to the club from Eindhoven.

Last season's Premier League champions are set to face on Saturday in for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Manchester City took down by a 4-1 scoreline to book their place in the finale of the pre-season tournament while Wolves cruised past Newcastle 4-0 in their semi-final.

The Citizens are in the market for a new defender after club captain Vincent Kompany departed the Etihad following 11 seasons at the club.

Kompany, who had been with City since 2008, has returned to his boyhood club as the Belgian side's new player-manager.

City has been linked with 's Harry Maguire, as has , and while Guardiola refused to discuss the international specifically, he acknowledges that they are looking at transfer targets.

"We will see," Guardiola said when asked if City needed to replace Kompany. "But yeah, we are looking for some names.

"At the same time, we have three centre-backs who can play there and we have two young players in the second team who can help us.

"We shall see if the market is possible and if the club believes we can spend that money. But if they don't, we shan't spend it."