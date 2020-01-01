‘We shouldn’t be immune to Salah’s greatness’ – Liverpool forward is ‘different level’, says Crouch

The former Reds striker believes the Egyptian frontman would be a deserving winner of the PFA Player of the Year award

Mohamed Salah is a talent “on a completely different level”, says Peter Crouch, with the former star of the opinion that the Egyptian should be a PFA Player of the Year contender as it is important not to become “immune to his greatness”.

Salah has claimed that prize on one previous occasion, with a memorable debut campaign on Merseyside in 2017-18 seeing him record 44 goals across all competitions.

Salah then secured a share of the Premier League Golden Boot for a second successive season last time out, while contributing a further 21 efforts to the Reds’ cause this term.

The 28-year-old has been so consistent that it is easy to overlook just how destructive he has been during a period of remarkable success for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Crouch believes Salah is deserving of more acclaim than he currently receives, with it difficult to maintain the stunning standards that he has set.

The ex-Liverpool striker believes a star frontman from the present would be a deserving winner of another PFA gong in 2020.

There are plenty of other contenders for that crown, including many from a Premier League title-winning squad on Merseyside, but Crouch feels Salah – who has topped legendary strikers such as Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez with his efforts for the Reds – should be drawing plenty of votes.

The ex- international told the Daily Mail on the PFA race: “It’s got to be a Liverpool player.

“I love Kevin De Bruyne, but how could someone from Liverpool not win it after the season they have had?

“Jordan Henderson would have an outstanding chance and if he ended up being chosen, I wouldn’t argue.

“I remember when he signed for Liverpool, it felt as if he was lucky to be there. But now, really, they are lucky to have him. He took over the captaincy from a legend, did things his own way and now has the trophies to go with it.

“But my pick would be Mohamed Salah. It might sound boring but I look at it this way — he has now outstripped Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez, he scores in all the big games and he has been integral for Klopp.

“We shouldn’t be immune to his greatness. He is on a completely different level.”

Crouch has also been quick to pay tribute to the contribution of Klopp at Liverpool, with the German coach having ended 30 years of title pain at Anfield.

“There were some managers during my career who knew how to play the press,” said a man who spent three years at Liverpool.

“They would have a persona off camera that was nothing like the one they tried to portray in the media.

“But Jurgen looks to be the best manager you could play for — truthful and straight.

“I know Jamie Carragher once said Sir Alex Ferguson was worth 10-15 points a year to his teams, but I couldn’t put a figure on what Klopp has given Liverpool.

“The best way to phrase it is that they have 86 points from a possible 93 and those numbers don’t flatter them.”