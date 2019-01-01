'We must be more clinical' - Willian calls on Chelsea to kill off opponents

The Blues squandered a number of opportunities but were still too strong for Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

have to become more clinical in front of goal if they are to achieve their aims for the season, according to forward Willian.

However, a mixture of good goalkeeping from Mat Ryan and poor finishing from the likes of Pedro, Ross Barkley and Marcos Alonso almost cost Chelsea their first home Premier League win under Frank Lampard.

Dan Burn grazed the crossbar shortly before the contest was killed off by Willian, who admits Chelsea have to start taking more of their chances.

"The game could have been 3-0 or 4-0," he told the club's official website. "In the first half we created a lot of chances and I think we have to be more clinical.

"We cannot miss chances like this and we have to now think about the next game.

"We needed [the win]. We have been working hard every day, every game and this time we finally got the result, got the three points at home and we have to carry on. We have to continue in the same way."

As well as picking up a first home league win of the Lampard era, the victory against Brighton gave Chelsea their first clean sheet of the season in all competitions at the 10th attempt.

Willian, who at the age of 31 was Chelsea's second-oldest player in the team on Saturday, hopes his side can build on back-to-back wins and a rare shutout.

"I enjoy it a lot. I enjoy myself, I enjoy it with my team-mates and I have pleasure to play with them and this is what I want - to have pleasure, play, enjoy myself on the pitch and get the results," he said.

"The clean sheet means we get confidence now. We will have more confidence in the next games and we have to carry on the same way.

"If we want to stay at the top end of the table we have to win points and win games, so we go for it. We have to keep pushing and working hard, and I think we can do that."