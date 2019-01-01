'We left as a family' - Chilwell posts powerful reaction to Bulgaria vs England racism shame

The Leicester full-back is among those to have spoken out against the acts of home fans in Sofia on Monday and saluted the reaction of the Three Lions

Ben Chilwell says the events of ’s qualifier with Bulgaria, in which home supporters in Sofia became caught up in another racism storm, saw the Three Lions leave “as a family”.

Sanctions had already been imposed by UEFA heading into the game, with sections of the ground shut off to fans.

Those actions made little impact as racist taunts were once again prevalent throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The first-half action was halted on two occasions , with a three-step plan implemented in an effort to counter the actions of those involved.

One more mass show of defiance from the locals in Bulgaria and the game would have been abandoned, with England making it clear that they were prepared to walk off.

Drastic action was avoided in the end, with Gareth Southgate’s side going on to collect a 6-0 win, but the issue has sparked another debate regarding suitable punishments for ignorant individuals.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister, after seeing his FA president hit back at accusations of racism before the game and the head coach of his national side turn a deaf ear to events on Monday, has called for action in his homeland.

Many others are joining that fight, with there still much that needs to be done in order to rid football and wider society of racism and other forms of discrimination.

England have been praised for their handling of a difficult situation in Sofia, with Leicester defender Chilwell among those to have suggested that Southgate’s squad has become even more united.

He posted on social media: “We arrived at the stadium last night as a team looking to get 3 points and left as a family. Players, fans, staff all as one.

“Racism is unacceptable and has no place in society of football. That’s a fact! #kickitout”

We arrived at the stadium last night as a team looking to get 3 points and left as a family. Players, fans, staff all as one. Racism is unacceptable and has no place in society or football. That’s a fact! #kickitout pic.twitter.com/BNYCHwHjjo — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 15, 2019

Comments from Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov, in which he claimed to have been unaware of racist chanting and sought instead to turn the tables on England fans , have been met with widespread condemnation.

full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was part of the England squad in Sofia but an unused substitute on the night, has hit back at an experienced figure who was expected to show greater leadership and understanding.

Is this guy for real? The way the team stuck together last night was unreal but we can't ignore what happened. The racism has gotta stop. https://t.co/9HMTgG5wrp — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) October 15, 2019

He has posted on Twitter: “Is this guy for real?

“The way the team stuck together last night was unreal but we can’t ignore what happened. The racism has gotta stop.”

Investigations by the relevant authorities, including UEFA, are now being carried out as further decisions are made on what action to take against persistent offenders.