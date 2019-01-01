'We hope it's the first of many' - Zidane wants Hazard to build on maiden Real Madrid goal

The Belgian opened his account for the Blancos in Saturday's 4-2 win against Granada and his manager is keen for more

Zinedine Zidane is hopeful Eden Hazard can build on his impressive display after the forward got off the mark with his first goal for in Saturday's 4-2 win against Granada.

Hazard opened his account with an impressive lob late in the first half of the top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, doubling Madrid's tally after Karim Benzema had given them the lead inside two minutes.

He also teed up Luka Modric for the goal of the game just after the hour mark, but the home side let their opponents back into the contest when Darwin Machis converted from the spot after Alphonse Areola brought down Carlos Fernandez.

Domingos Duarte set up a tense finale with his close-range finish 13 minutes from time, only for James Rodriguez to kill off the comeback to move Madrid four points clear at the top of .

It was the performance of Hazard that was most encouraging for Zidane, though, the ex- man having failed to score or assist in his first five matches.

"We need to see Eden like this, playing well and scoring goals," Zidane told reporters. "He wanted that, he was happy in the dressing room. We hope it's the first of many for him."

Zidane's men rested on their laurels when boasting a commanding lead and were nearly made to pay in a similar performance to their 3-2 win against last month.

"We should not compare with the Levante game," Zidane said.

"Granada are second in the table - if you let them back into the game… we had 10-15 difficult minutes. But even the second half we controlled the game. And we scored the fourth.

"We are better than a month ago. Each player that comes in plays their part. But I want more, and we will play better.

"We are perfectionists. But it is not easy, there are no easy games. You must always play from minute one to 90."

Granada have been the surprise package in La Liga so far and head coach Diego Martinez hailed the way his side fought back.

"I'm proud of the second-half performance," he said. "We can't be happy if we don't pick up any points, but this game will help us grow as a team. Lifting ourselves up after being 3-0 down, showing pride and enthusiasm. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, our mistakes were punished."