'We don't want Mbappe or Neymar' - Perez says Real Madrid haven't spoken to PSG

The Liga club's president says that his side has no interest in signing the Paris Saint-Germain duo in the summer

president Florentino Perez insists that the club are not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, dismissing transfer links to the duo.

The club is expected to undergo a rebuild this summer as Zinedine Zidane looks to guide Los Blancos back into contention for trophies.

Real Madrid finished third in this season, well off the pace of and champions .

They also failed to advance past the round of 16 after winning three consecutive continental titles as Madrid fell to eventual semi-finalists in stunning fashion.

The Paris Saint-Germain pair of Mbappe and Neymar have both emerged as possible targets for Madrid as the club is expected to spend major money this summer.

top goalscorer Mbappe hinted he could be tempted by a "new project", while former Barcelona star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to La Liga.

But Perez says there isn't interest from his side, just like there wasn't last year when the duo were linked with the club.

"I haven't spoken with Zidane about Mbappe or Neymar, nor have I with anyone else," Perez said during his interview with Onda Cero. "Nor have we spoken with Mbappe, nor will we.

"Last year we said we didn't want them and this year is the same. If we want a player, we'll speak to their club."

Zidane echoed those sentiments and told reporters at a charity match in : "He is very well where he is [at PSG]" when asked about Mbappe potentially joining Madrid.

Former PSG boss and current manager Unai Emery said he had to convince Mbappe not to move to Real Madrid during his time with the club, and Mbappe's goal tally in Ligue 1 will only accelerate rumours of a potential departure.

Thomas Tuchel, who has signed a contract extension to stay in charge at PSG, said he could not guarantee that the two would return, adding that plenty could change through the summer.

Eden Hazard appears to be Real Madrid's preferred target, with Perez saying the midfielder is one he hopes to bring to Madrid.

Madrid may well have to contend with the departure of captain Sergio Ramos, although Perez says he will not let the defender move to the Chinese Super League on a free transfer.