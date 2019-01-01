'We cannot speak about that' – Crocked Welbeck may have played his last game for Arsenal

The 28-year-old could well spend the rest of the season on the Gunners' treatment table, but his future looks to be elsewhere

Unai Emery has remained coy over whether Danny Welbeck will be offered a new contract at Arsenal, with the striker's future up in the air as his current deal runs out in the summer.

Welbeck has been out of action since November, having had to undergo two surgeries to help repair a broken ankle sustained in the Gunners' Europa League clash with Sporting CP.

Arsenal have not yet indicated when they envisage the England international will return to full fitness, but reports suggest a comeback in the current season would be optimistic.

Emery has backed up those claims somewhat, telling Standard Sport: “It's a big injury and he needs time to recover little by little, doing exercise and then recover the possibility of working for us again.

“But now he needs more time, a long time, and it'll be difficult for him to play again this season.”

Welbeck has picked up no less than seven injuries since his arrival from Old Trafford in 2014, which could end up totalling over two years on the treatment table during his five-year stint at the Emirates.

Arsenal's managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, stated after the 28-year-old's latest setback that he would get the club's full support throughout his rehabilitation, but Goal understands that the player has not been offered a new deal and that the Gunners are unlikely to table one.

The Premier League side are planning a further overhaul of their squad at the end of the season and are looking to cut their wage bill as part of that remodel. With Welbeck so prone to injury, it is understandable that the club wouldn't want to gamble.

Article continues below

Pushed further on the subject of an extension for the forward, Emery said: “Firstly it's the responsibility of the club and the player, then they can take my opinion.

“But now the club is working with every individual player situation and we cannot speak about that again.”

Arsenal, sitting in fifth place in the Premier League and tied on points with Manchester United, return to action on Friday with an FA Cup fourth round clash with the Red Devils at the Emirates.