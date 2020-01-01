'We can win the match' - Malawi's Temwa Chawinga eyes Banyana Banyana upset

The Scorchers will battle the title holders in Thursday's semis, and the forward is optimistic about getting a positive result

Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga has revealed her teammates are ready to cause an upset against in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Thursday, the Scorchers will face Banyana Banyana at the Wolfson Stadium in the semi-final of the Cosafa Women's Cup.

The Malawians are yet to record a win against Banyana in a major competition and they will aim to break the jinx. This is on the heels of their first semi-final placement since 2011.

Despite their impressive form, the Wuhan striker, who singlehandedly silenced Olympic bound Zambia on Monday insists McNelbert Kazuwa's team must work harder to advance to a first-ever final.

"It's important to us and it's the first time for me to qualify for the semi-final in this competition," Chawinga told Cosafa media.

"I feel great to have made history, for the first time. We need to work hard to win another match and also qualify to play in the final.

"The team [South Africa] is good and maybe we need to work hard to beat them. I watched their last match and I think we need to prepare well to do well.

"Confidence in the team is quite high because everyone is happy. Our team is better than last year and everyone is good and we have the confidence to win the match.

"Everyone wants to go to the final and we are preparing well to win. We have the confidence that we can win the match if we work hard."