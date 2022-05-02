'We can bring Man Utd back' - Rangnick expects top-quality players to join this summer while acknowledging impending departures

Ralf Rangnick says "quite a few players" will depart Manchester United this summer as he hopes some "top-quality" stars come in ahead of next season.

The Red Devils beat Brentford 3-0 on Monday in Rangnick's final home game as interim manager, with the German set to step into a consultancy role at Old Trafford next term.

The 63-year-old is confident that United can improve quickly as they near the end of a disappointing campaign that will see them miss out on silverware and a place in next season's Champions League.

What did Rangnick say about Man Utd's transfer plans?

Rangnick told Sky Sports: "It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players.

"I strongly believe that if everyone works together we can bring Man Utd back to where we need to be.

"Other clubs only needed two or three transfer windows to challenge but from now on we need to bring in top-quality players who really help raise the level.

"If this happens then I don't think it should take too long."

Mata & Matic bid farewell to Man Utd fans

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were two such players who will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Mata, who has been with the club since 2014, put in a fine display in his final match at Old Trafford and the coach was pleased with the quality the pair added to the midfield.

Article continues below

"We played with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic and that gave us some quality in midfield," Rangnick said.

"It was not too easy for Brentford to take the ball away from us. In the first half we played too many square and back passes but in general it was a good performance."

Further reading