'We are going to buy 500 million players?' - Man City boss Guardiola brushes off Stones to Arsenal rumours

The England international has been linked with following Mikel Arteta to the Emirates Stadium, but his current boss isn't concerned

boss Pep Guardiola was asked about reports linking Premier League rivals with a move for defender John Stones – but said he wasn’t interested in talking about rumours.

New Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seems set on reshaping his back line at the Emirates Stadium, with the likes of Dayot Upemacano, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier and Jerome Boateng all linked.

The 25-year-old Stones is another man to have had his name mentioned in recent weeks, but Guardiola doesn’t appear to be overly concerned.

“I am not going to talk about rumours about our players or other players,” he said.

“We are going to buy 500 million players? I’m not going to answer about that.”

Guardiola also offered updates on the respective returns to fitness of Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte, with the former set to return to full training later this month.

Laporte’s current absence, and City’s likely desire to ease their key defender back into match action when he does return, mean an exit for Stones seems unlikely.

Injuries and inconsistent form have contributed to the international only making 10 Premier League appearances to date this season.

However, after missing the previous five league games, he started City’s 6-1 win at last weekend and will be hoping to keep his place for the home game with on Saturday.

One player linked with making an entrance at the Etihad is winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

But the 22-year-old international said he isn’t thinking about transfer rumours either.

“I don’t pay attention at all to those rumours,” Oyarzabal told WhoScored.

“I am focused in my work at la Real. I have never thought about [playing in another league].

“I am very young, and I hope to have a long career. I don’t know what the future has prepared for me.

“The experience of all these years in the first division has given me the capacity to read the game better.

“Now I think I am capable of searching and finding more spaces in the opposition’s defence.

“I have to improve my physical condition, try to be faster to take advantage of opponents’ mistakes.

“I also need to improve my ball control in these situations.”