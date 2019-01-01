'We are far from our best' - Griezmann backs Barcelona to continue improvement

The Blaugrana overcame their La Liga opponents but the French playmaker believes there is still plenty to work on

forward Antoine Griezmann remains confident the club's performances will improve after a sluggish victory over on Tuesday.

The Spanish champions have made an underwhelming start to the new season with their displays lacking the flair and panache of recent seasons.

It has led to increased scrutiny on head coach Ernesto Valverde, and while a 2-1 win over Villarreal has eased the pressure slightly, the manner of it will keep the Barca coach in the spotlight.

international Griezmann scored Barca's first goal in the sixth minute at the Camp Nou, getting to the near post and heading home Lionel Messi's corner.

The World Cup winner believes there is still plenty of improvement left in his new club side and suggested there was players still adjusting to arriving at the Camp Nou.

"We are far from our best version," Griezmann said. "But with the matches to come everything will be better.

"You have to keep working. There are new players that have just arrived. We try to do our best in the group, in the field."

Griezmann joined Barcelona from in July and acknowledged there is a gap between the two clubs in terms of expectation.

He also suggested that he was satisfied with his own personal start at Camp Nou, having scored three goals and getting two assists in his first seven appearances.

"It's not Atletico, it's different," he added.

"I'm not too bad, right? Three goals so far. I can do better, yes. But I have to keep working."

Valverde used Griezmann in a wide position against Villarreal and feels the striker's versatility will be an asset going forward.

"We knew when he came that he can move in several positions in the front," Valverde said.

"He works, he gets involved in the game and we see him do well. And every day he is more integrated."

Barcelona currently sit fourth on the La Liga standings, one point behind a trio of teams - Granada, Athletic Bilbao and - on 11 points.

The Blaugrana will attempt to climb the table on Saturday as they travel to the Spanish capital to meet .