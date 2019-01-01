'We are enjoying this moment' - Adrian urges Liverpool to keep 'that momentum going' after victory at Chelsea

The Spanish goalkeeper revelled in a crucial win for the Reds at Stamford Bridge which extended their impressive winning run in the Premier League

Adrian has expressed his delight after 's 2-1 victory over at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, insisting the team must now "keep that momentum going" as the season progresses.

The Reds extended their Premier League winning run to 15 matches by beating the Blues in west London thanks to first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

N'Golo Kante's 71st-minute strike set up a nervy finish, but Liverpool held on to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Adrian took in another full 90 minutes of action in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who is still recovering from a calf injury.

The Spanish shot-stopper claims that the Liverpool squad are "enjoying this moment", having bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League in the best possible way.

“We are a team, we win together and we lose together,” Adrian told the club's official website.

“The other night in the against we lost, I don’t think we deserved to have that result and it was really hard for us, but we recover well. We are back in the Premier League and back to winning.

“It’s always important to have a good connection between all of the players, also the fans, the crowd, the manager, the staff – everyone.

“We are like a rock now and we are together. We are enjoying this moment but we need to keep looking forward for more points.”

The 32-year-old was also keen to stress that Liverpool have "done nothing yet", as he urged the players to "keep fighting" with the 2019-20 campaign still very much in its infancy.

“We keep fighting and we keep that momentum going and keep it in a positive way, of course,” said Adrian.

Article continues below

“We have done really well but we’ve done nothing yet so we need to keep going and keep fighting for the next one. We are on a good run in the Premier League with good energy and intensity.

“In the first half we did really well and I think we deserved the three points. Obviously they pushed in the second half but we defended really well.”

Next up for the Reds is a third-round tie against MK Dons on Wednesday, before a trip to in the Premier League three days later.