'We always want to win' - Zidane urges Madrid to return to form against Inter

The Merengue will be without defender and captain Sergio Ramos for Wednesday's daunting clash at San Siro

Zinedine Zidane insists will go to to win despite injuries and a run of three victories in eight games placing the Spanish champions under scrutiny.

Madrid are third in Group B, a point above the Nerazzurri, after winning the reverse fixture 3-2.

A second group win of the season would put them in a strong position to progress, but they head to San Siro without captain Sergio Ramos, midfielder Federico Valverde or striker Karim Benzema.

Madrid are also coming off the back of a 4-1 loss to and a 1-1 draw at in their previous two Liga matches, while they have only won twice in their past seven games in Europe.

Yet Zidane is not prepared to set his side out simply to avoid defeat despite the precarious nature of both the group and his squad of available players.

"No, we always go out to win, we always want to win," he said. "We can't think about drawing or losing. All I'm telling you is the most important thing is to give everything on the pitch. We always go out onto the pitch to win.

"Football is physical and mental and the mental part is just as important. My analysis is: this is football. There are moments you are very strong and you can bounce back and there are more difficult moments, like the general situation is now in this world we live in. It's correct we're going through a leaner period.

"It was a difficult game but it's not just Real Madrid. I think every team has had difficulties in this season.

"The team started and ended the game well [against Inter] but it was difficult because we're playing very good teams. Against Villarreal, the same happened.

"Winning the game until the 74th, 75th minute, but in one play, which can happen, they scored a goal. I'm not a fatalist; I just think this is part of football. We try to work and get better, which is key. We try not to concede and to score goals ourselves."

The loss of Ramos is a particular concern as Madrid have suffered seven defeats in the past eight Champions League matches the centre-back has missed.

"We know how important he is as a player, but we have to break this statistic," Zidane said. "Obviously, we'd like him to be here, but he's injured.

"We're going to try to change that bad record because it's a final, it's three points, we know the situation in the group and we'll have to suffer, fight hard, but we're ready for it."

Isco is part of the squad despite his agent suggesting the midfielder wants a move in January, but Zidane was not prepared to discuss the topic.

"I'm not going to talk about rumours. Right now, he is our player and we're happy with him," he said.