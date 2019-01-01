Ouna reveals where Wazito FC need to improve after setting the foundation

The tactician who returned to the club as an assistant coach admits there are things which still needs to be improved on

Wazito FC assistant coach Frank Ouna has pointed out the building process at the club is yet to be completed.

Ouna returned to the club as an assistant coach to Stewart Hall after Melis Medo was sacked.

“We have already built the foundation. On the mental part I can say we are now 100%. The rest is now to work on tactics, the technique and physical aspects of the game,” Ouna told the club's website.

The former coach spoke about Wazito's 0-0 draw against on Monday, saying the point gained was very important.

One has to take into account Karim Nizigiyimana was sent off in the 55th minute.

“The best part of this game was our reaction after we went one man down. I saw a lot of positive energy from the boys, everybody was up, everyone was ready for the fight, you could see the motivation was good and even when we were a man down, they were still going for the three points,” Ouna admitted.

“I can say I am happy with the draw not only because we got a point but also because of how we played the match. I am okay with it we can build on that going forward.”

Wazito have struggled to record excellent results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after their massive investment in the transfer window.

Stewart and Ouna's appointments are the third the club has made in its new managerial hierarchy.

Fred Ambani was sacked and his place was taken by Medo but the latter did not stay long as he struggled to gel with his players.