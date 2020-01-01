Watford's Sarr suffers hamstring injury in Tottenham Hotspur draw

The Senegal international was forced off as the Hornets secured a draw against Jose Mourinho’s men

Ismaila Sarr suffered a hamstring injury in ’s 0-0 draw against Hotspur in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The forward was handed his 11th league start and 16th appearance, but could not complete the encounter owing to an injury.

The international limped off in the 89th minute after picking up a muscle problem and was replaced by Ignacio Pussetto, who made his debut in the match.

The draw brightened the chances of Watford from relegation after moving one place above the bottom three with 23 points from 23 games.

It is yet uncertain if Sarr, who has scored four goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season, will be fit to feature against on January 21.