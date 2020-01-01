Watford boss Pearson provides Sarr injury update ahead of Everton clash

The Senegal international has not recovered from a hamstring problem and will not play a part against the Toffees

manager Nigel Pearson has ruled out Ismaïla Sarr from their Premier League game against on Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger suffered a hamstring injury against Hotspur and subsequently missed their last two games against and Tranmere Rovers.

Having not recovered from the injury setback, the international will not feature when the Hornets take on the Toffees.

More teams

“Sarr won't be available this week,” Pearson said in a pre-match conference.

Article continues below

“It's disappointing to lose Ismaïla. He is making good progress, but he won't be available for Saturday.”

Sarr, who joined the Hornets from last summer, has scored four goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.