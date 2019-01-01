Watford boss Gracia slams Isaac Success reaction to ball boy in Tottenham defeat

The 23-year-old thumped the ball out of the kid’s hand in an attempt to restart play as the Hornets searched for an equaliser at Wembley

Watford manager Javi Gracia has criticised Isaac Success’s reaction to a ball boy in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The forward thumped the ball out of the hand of the kid so as to quickly restart play as the Hornets desperately searched for a draw in the tie.

The Nigeria international was subsequently cautioned by referee Graham Scott for the incident and the Spanish tactician has frowned at the reaction from the striker.

"I have my opinion about Isaac's behaviour. I don't like to see that from my player with a ball boy," Gracia told Sky Sports.

"I think we have to look after the ball boys always. It is not a good reaction. That is what I can say.

"I am not here to educate the ball boys on what they have to do and not to do - it is not my job. We need to improve our behaviours next time."

Success who made his 27th appearance in the encounter has scored four goals in all competitions this season.

Watford are placed ninth in the league standings with 33 points from 24 games. They take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their next league game on Saturday.