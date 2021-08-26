Watch Wolves v Man United with LIVENow

Looking to continue their unbeaten start, Manchester United will be eyeing to put Wolverhampton in further misery!

It’s a battle between one of the more in-form teams thus far in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign against one of five teams without a single point after two rounds of matches when Manchester United take to the field at Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Yet the Premier League has the capacity to surprise and the next game could potentially change the fortune of a team and send them on a positive or negative spin of results, which makes this an intriguing match!

The match at St Mary's last week saw Mason Greenwood continue his superb individual start to the new season with his second goal in the campaign in as many games as United fought back from a goal down to claim a vital point.

The match at St Mary’s last week saw Mason Greenwood continue his superb individual start to the new season with his second goal in the campaign in as many games as United fought back from a goal down to claim a vital point.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is yet to make his first start for his new club but with more minutes on the clock with a substitute appearance against Southampton, the talented 21-year-old is definitely in contention against Wolves.

The match will kick-off at Molineux on Sunday (Aug 29) at 11:30pm.

On the home front, Bruno Lage has the unenviable task of following up on Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves and it has been a challenging start to the season for the former Benfica manager.

Two games played and still without a single point to show, Lage will be looking at the return of key player in Daniel Podence as well as Trincao’s dazzling performance against Tottenham Hotspur last time out to give the team a boost this Sunday.

When the two last met in the same venue, it was the final game of the 2020/21 season, so it wasn't that long ago when Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata secured a 2-1 win for United as they finished last season on a high.

When the two last met in the same venue, it was the final game of the 2020/21 season, so it wasn’t that long ago when Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata secured a 2-1 win for United as they finished last season on a high.

However Molineux hasn’t been the easiest of grounds for United to visit as before that they only managed to pick up a single point from two matches with Wolves last beating the Red Devils in the 2018/19 season.

