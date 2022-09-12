WATCH: Wolves new boy Diego Costa left 'scared to death' after filming with apex predators for announcement video

Diego Costa has admitted being "scared to death" while filming his Wolves announcement video, which featured some dangerous animals.

Costa finally signed after work permit problems

Announcement video featured real wolves

Forward could make debut on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Costa is seen holding a chained pack of wolves in the video, one of which bares its teeth at the camera towards the end of the clip.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costa has signed for Wolves on a free transfer, having previously been without a club since leaving Atletico Mineiro in January. He replaces summer arrival Sasa Kalajdzic, who suffered a heartbreaking cruciate ligament injury on his debut, with the club overcoming work permit issues to get the deal done.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I was scared to death. Holding that chain I kept thinking, ‘What if this wolf thinks about jumping on top of me?’ and then the three of them did," Costa said of his heart-pounding announcement video. “Because the lady training them kept calling them, asked them to move around a little and the dog, the wolves didn’t do a single thing. And I thought, ‘If they’re not doing anything with the trainer, if they come’...when they came and smelled my foot, I knew I was done for."

WHAT NEXT FOR COSTA? Costa could make his Wolves debut on Saturday, when his new side hosts Manchester City. Attention will then turn to his Stamford Bridge return against former club Chelsea on Saturday, October 8.