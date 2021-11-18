Watch Watford vs Man United on LIVENow

The Premier League is back this weekend after the final international break for the calendar year and the pressure is immediately back on Manchester United and their fading title challenge.

Three defeats in their last four league matches with 11 goals conceded left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with very little room left to maneuver as fans and former players alike took aim at his management qualities.

Sitting in sixth place behind Arsenal, United are already nine points adrift of Chelsea and playing catch-up will be the main agenda of the Red Devils with seven league matches to come in the space of the next 30 days.

This match can be watched via LIVENow where United will be looking for some form of revenge having lost there at Vicarage Road last season.

On the team front, Paul Pogba will be serving the last of his three-match suspension following the red card he received in the encounter against Liverpool last month, as well as nursing a thigh injury he picked up while with the France national team.

Concerns over Edinson Cavani who has a tendon problem does not help matters while there is a plethora of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, on recent international duties which United’s medical team will have to assess when they return to Carrington.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase the online match pass for this match that kicks off on Saturday, 11pm for just S$10 and with no additional cost of monthly subscriptions.

Meanwhile on the other side, Claudio Ranieri might still be seething from that narrow defeat to Arsenal in the last game after what he called unsportsmanlike conduct from the Gunners in the manner in which their goal came.

The wily Italian manager could well be using that frustration to push his team to produce a better performance on their home territory having already lost three times there thus far this season.

With LIVENow, you have the flexibility to stream this Watford vs Man United game on various devices from PC to Mac, Chromecast to dedicated iOS/Android applications and many more.

Sitting precariously in 17th spot at the moment, Ranieri and Watford will not be relishing going up against Ronaldo and company, with 19 goals already conceded from 11 matches this season.

It’s an encounter not to be missed as the Premier League builds to a crescendo ahead of what is traditionally the busiest period for clubs in England.