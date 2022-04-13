Watch: Villarreal enjoy wild dressing room celebrations after Champions League upset of Bayern Munich

After completing one of the most notable upsets in recent Champions League history, Villarreal were understandably delighted with their performance against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

A late Samuel Chukwueze strike earned Villarreal a 2-1 aggregate victory against the Bundesliga champions to send them into the semi-finals of the competition.

Villarreal's players celebrated wildly in the dressing room after the final whistle, with their joy captured on camera as they danced and sang.

"Vill-ar-real!"

¡¡𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀!!



¿A quién le gustaría estar de fiesta en este vestuario 🙋‍♂️?#UCL pic.twitter.com/lrFTabg6IN — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 12, 2022

The footage posted on Villarreal's Twitter page, shows manager Unai Emery welcoming his players back into the changing room with huge hugs and big smiles.

It then cuts to raucous scenes in the dressing room, with the players jumping around in various states of undress, chanting the name of the club.

Etienne Capoue is stood on a table amid the post-match snacks, conducting his team mates, while Giovani Lo Celso dances topless on top of one of the lockers.

