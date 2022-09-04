WATCH: VAR rules out goal of season contender from Brighton star Mac Allister

- Argentine netted wonderstrike against Leicester
- VAR review revealed Welbeck was offside
- Mac Allister made up for it with second-half penalty
WHAT HAPPENED? Mac Allister latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box following a free kick and unleashed an ludicrously powerful effort into the top corner. Unfortunately, his effort was disallowed following a lengthy VAR review, as Enock Mwepu was offside in the build-up.
You will not see a better strike this season...! 🔥 What. A. Hit.— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022
But it's another contentious VAR decision this weekend 😫 pic.twitter.com/Idf0Fzj0wQ
This ROCKET by Alexis Mac Allister didn't count but we're posting it anyway.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 4, 2022
The goal was disallowed after a VAR review for an offside on the initial free kick.
📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #BHALEI pic.twitter.com/EphPWhK9q4
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton softened the blow of having Mac Allister's screamer ruled out by romping to a 5-2 victory. The Argentine even managed to get on the scoresheet twice, first converting from the penalty spot after Leandro Trossard was brought down and then curling in a sumptuous free kick.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON: That win moves the Seagulls up to fourth in the Premier League table, and they are next in action away at Bournemouth on Saturday.