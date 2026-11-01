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Bundesliga
team-logoUnion Berlin
Alte Foersterei
team-logoFC Koeln
GOAL-e
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Watch Union Berlin vs 1. FC Köln live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln
Union Berlin
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Union Berlin play 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Topics of the week: What happened at Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln?

Union Berlin have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Köln in the DFB Cup. Before that, the Iron Ones drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. They scored just two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

For 1. FC Köln, the last five competitive matches have brought two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their emphatic 5-0 cup win over Union Berlin followed a 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Schalke 04. Their only defeat in that spell came away to Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat them 1-0. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across the five matches.

FCU

FCU - Form

RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCK
D2-2
BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Alte Foersterei

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United StatesPeacock
United KingdomAmazon Prime PPV
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
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IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
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SingaporeStarHub TV+
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Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln lineups

4-2-3-1
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Formation
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
4-4-2
F. RoennowF. RoennowM. FriedrichM. FriedrichD. KoehnD. KoehnZ. Van Den BoschZ. Van Den BoschJ. HabererJ. HabererM. AebischerM. AebischerK. ImeriK. ImeriA. SchaferA. SchaferR. KhediraR. KhediraL. BurcuL. BurcuT. SkarkeT. SkarkeM. SchwaebeM. SchwaebeJ. Simpson-PuseyJ. Simpson-PuseyS. SebulonsenS. SebulonsenJ. SchmiedJ. SchmiedB. SosaB. SosaI. Bergmann JohannessonI. Bergmann JohannessonT. KraussT. KraussL. MainaL. MainaP. Okon-EngstlerP. Okon-EngstlerS. El MalaS. El MalaM. BuelterM. Buelter
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
4-2-3-1
Union Berlin

Starting XI

FC Koeln

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Lustrinelli
  • R. Wagner
Union Berlin

Injuries and Suspensions

FC Koeln

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Form

FCU

FCU - Form

RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCK
D2-2
BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Union BerlinDrawFC Koeln
2
1
2
DFB-Pokal
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
5
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
9
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233811-39
D
D
L
W
L
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
14
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
7304616-109
L
W
W
W
L
15
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
72231017-78
L
W
L
D
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143618-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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