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Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Sturm Graz and NK Celje kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Sturm Graz and NK Celje: Recent results

Two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games leave Sturm Graz with mixed form heading into the match. They most recently drew 1-1 with Wolfsberger AC in the Bundesliga. Their 1-0 victory over Marseille in the Europa League stands out, but they lost 3-2 to Austria Lustenau in the cup. Sturm Graz scored 13 goals and conceded seven in those five games.

NK Celje have been similarly inconsistent, with one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Nafta 4-0 in the Slovenian SNL. Their 2-2 draw with RB Salzburg in the Europa League remains the most notable result, although a 0-3 defeat to Omonia Nicosia followed. Celje scored seven goals and conceded six in that period.

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Line-ups

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Form

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Head-to-head record

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: The tables