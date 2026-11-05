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Europa League on television

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Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Sturm Graz and NK Celje: the latest form

Sturm Graz have won two, drawn two and lost one of their past five games. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Wolfsberger AC in the Bundesliga. Their 1-0 Europa League win against Marseille stands out, while they lost 3-2 to Austria Lustenau in the cup. Across those five games, Sturm Graz scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

NK Celje have had a mixed run too, with one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five matches. They beat Nafta 4-0 in the Slovenian SNL last time out. Their 2-2 Europa League draw against RB Salzburg remains their most notable result, though a 3-0 defeat against Omonia Nicosia followed. Celje scored seven goals and conceded six over those five games.

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: line-ups

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: form

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: head-to-head record

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: the tables