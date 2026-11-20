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St. Pauli vs VfL Bochum: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Millerntor Stadion

St. Pauli host VfL Bochum at Millerntor Stadium in a second-division clash between two clubs still chasing an immediate return to the top flight.

The hosts are struggling. Two straight defeats, most recently a heavy 1-4 loss to Magdeburg, have piled pressure on coach Marcel Rapp. St. Pauli need points to stay in touch with the top half of the table.

Bochum arrive with confidence. Uwe Rösler's side have won three of their last four competitive matches, including a 3-2 victory over Karlsruher SC and a 1-2 away win at Energie Cottbus. They are proving one of the league's more consistent sides.

Only one place separates the teams: Bochum are eighth and St. Pauli ninth. A win could quickly change that order.

Here's how to follow the match live on TV or via live stream.

Talking points this week: What's been happening at St. Pauli and VfL Bochum?

St. Pauli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five league games. Most recently, they lost 1-4 at home to Magdeburg, having previously suffered a 1-3 defeat to 1. FC Nürnberg. A few weeks earlier, they beat Karlsruher SC 2-0 at home. Across those five games, St. Pauli scored five goals and conceded nine.

VfL Bochum are in much better form, with four wins and a draw from their last five matches in all competitions. They most recently beat SC Verl 4-1 in a friendly, after a 3-2 league win over Karlsruher SC. An away victory at Energie Cottbus (1-2) and a 2-0 DFB Cup win over Mainz 05 add to that run. Bochum have scored in each of their last five matches.

St. Pauli vs VfL Bochum: Line-ups

St. Pauli vs VfL Bochum: Form

St. Pauli vs VfL Bochum: Head-to-head record

St. Pauli vs VfL Bochum: The tables