Watch Southampton v Manchester United with LIVENow

MATCH OF THE WEEK - On-fire Man United looking for another five star performance at St Mary’s!

All Man United fans in Singapore must be thrilled with the opening week’s result in front of a packed Old Trafford which signalled a strong intent for the 2021/22 Premier League title.

Against Leeds last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were irresistible with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba working in unison and creating magic for their adoring fans back at home in full force for the first time in more than a year.

For just S$10 and without the burden of costly monthly subscription for the entire season, you can purchase the online match pass for this exciting game that will kick-off at St Mary's on Sunday (Aug 22) at 9pm.

Even more incredibly, the magnificence against Leeds was with Solskjaer selecting an XI comprising players from last season with new signing Jadon Sancho only appearing from the bench.

Raphael Varane was properly introduced this week and having joined his team mates for training, could be involved at the expense of Victor Lindelof to play alongside Harry Maguire.

Raphael Varane was properly introduced this week and having joined his team mates for training, could be involved at the expense of Victor Lindelof to play alongside Harry Maguire.

For Ralph Hasenhuttl, this game represents a chance for his side to redeem themselves following an opening day 3-1 defeat away to Everton where his charges were simply no match for the opponents.

But if anyone has the capacity to come back from dire situations to be excellent in the next game, it’s Hasenhuttl’s Southampton and Man United will take this match lightly at their own peril.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Southampton raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half before Edinson Cavani inspired a late Man United revival to snatch an impressive 3-2 away win.

