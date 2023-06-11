WATCH: 'Rodri's on fire!' - Man City match-winner leads crazy dressing room celebrations after Champions League final victory

Rodri led the dressing room celebrations for Manchester City after scoring the winning goal against Inter in the Champions League final.

Man City players went wild in dressing room

Chanted 'Rodri's on fire'

Won maiden Champions League and treble

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard scored a peach of a goal in the 68th minute to lead Manchester City to their maiden Champions League title and treble glory. After lifting the trophy on the pitch, the celebrations continued in the dressing room as well. The players danced and jumped in unison while singing 'Rodri's on Fire' to celebrate the midfielder's final second half strike.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have become the first team in England since Manchester United in the 1998/99 season to win the treble. It was also Guardiola's second treble win, with the Spanish manager having achieved the same feat at Barcelona in the 2008-09 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The season is finally over for Pep Guardiola's side and the team will now take a break before returning for pre-season in July, when they are set to embark on a tour of Asia.