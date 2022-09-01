WATCH: Riqui Puig shows he still possesses Barca magic as LA Galaxy star opens MLS account with spectacular solo goal

- La Galaxy were trailing to Toronto FC
- Puig hit spectacular equaliser in 89th minute
- Galaxy to face Sporting KC next
WHAT HAPPENED? Puig scored his first goal for the LA Galaxy in spectacular fashion to earn them a point against Toronto. He started his run from the left flank, played a slick give-and-go with Gaston Brugman, and before he was closed down the former Barcelona playmaker unleashed a venomous shot from distance that flew into the far top corner.
RIQUI PUIG'S FIRST MLS GOAL IS A STUNNER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/upt6lWXxZa— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2022
RIQUI. PUIG. GOLAZO. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ive9JHkT20— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 1, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal earned the Galaxy a crucial point that keeps them in touching distance of a playoff berth. They are currently in the eighth spot in the Western Conference with 38 points, just one behind Portland with two games in hand.