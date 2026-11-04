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Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec live on TV and online

Riga FC and FK Jablonec: Recent form

Riga FC have won two, drawn three and lost none of their past five competitive matches. The Latvian side most recently drew 0:0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga, having previously won 5:2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, they drew 1:1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. Across those five matches, Riga FC scored seven goals and conceded three.

By contrast, FK Jablonec have won just one of their last five matches, with three defeats and one draw. They most recently lost 0:5 at home to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 2:3 to SC Freiburg. Across their five matches, they scored six goals and conceded twelve.

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Line-ups

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Form

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Head-to-head record

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: Tables