Watch: Real Madrid given rousing reception by fans as they seek Champions League final berth

Daniel Edwards
The Blancos must win in front of their own supporters to advance at Manchester City's expense

Supporters of Real Madrid had a fantastic welcome in store for their heroes ahead of Wednesday's Champions League decider against Manchester City.

Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu plays host to the Merengue as they look to overturn a 4-3 deficit following last week's thrilling semi-final opener.

And the club's faithful is pulling out all the stops to make their presence felt in and around the stadium.

Watch Madrid's amazing welcome to the Bernabeu

