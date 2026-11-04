Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoLevski Sofia
Vasil Levski
team-logoJagiellonia Bialystok
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch PFK Levski Sofia vs. Bialystok live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Levski Sofia vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Levski Sofia
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Europa League

PFK Levski Sofia face Bialystok in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocking? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Europa League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Vasil Levski

The match between PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok live today: TV channel and live stream

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: talking points

Levski Sofia have won three of their last five games, drawing one and losing one. They most recently beat FK Dunav Ruse 1-0 away after a 1-1 draw with Arda Kardzhali. A 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Pilsen stands out. Across those five games, Levski scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bialystok have been strong in the Ekstraklasa, but their Europa League form has been inconsistent. They have won three and lost two of their last five games, including a 6-0 cup win over Lechia Danzig. RSC Anderlecht beat them 3-0 in the Europa League. Bialystok scored eleven goals and conceded four in that spell.

LES

LES - Form

NEC
D1-1
SPP
W0-2
VPL
W1-2
ARD
D1-1
DUR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JAG

JAG - Form

ZAG
L1-0
AND
L0-3
PLO
W1-0
LGD
W0-6
WKR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: line-ups

Levski Sofia vs Jagiellonia Bialystok lineups

4-3-3
Levski Sofia crest
Levski Sofia
LES
Formation
Jagiellonia Bialystok crest
Jagiellonia Bialystok
JAG
4-3-3
S. VutsovS. VutsovC. MakounC. MakounAldairAldairK. DimitrovK. DimitrovMaiconMaiconM. MoubarikM. MoubarikSerginhoSerginhoM. GrujicM. GrujicEverton BalaEverton BalaM. SoulaM. SoulaReinaldoReinaldoS. AbramowiczS. AbramowiczG. MontoiaG. MontoiaR. ConceicaoR. ConceicaoD. StojinovicD. StojinovicA. KonstantopoulosA. KonstantopoulosT. RomanczukT. RomanczukJ. ImazJ. ImazA. KlyngeA. KlyngeN. PrelecN. PrelecK. SzmytK. SzmytJ. AgbonifoJ. Agbonifo
Jagiellonia Bialystok crest
Jagiellonia Bialystok
JAG
4-3-3
Levski Sofia

Starting XI

Jagiellonia Bialystok

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Velazquez
  • A. Siemieniec

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: form

LES

LES - Form

NEC
D1-1
SPP
W0-2
VPL
W1-2
ARD
D1-1
DUR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JAG

JAG - Form

ZAG
L1-0
AND
L0-3
PLO
W1-0
LGD
W0-6
WKR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: head-to-head record

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400103+712
W
W
W
W
2
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431092+710
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
421165+17
D
L
W
W
11
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
17
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412164+25
D
L
D
W
18
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
19
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
412169-35
D
W
D
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410346-23
L
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google