Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on LIVENow

St James’ Park this weekend will see the top versus the bottom, albeit with Newcastle sitting just one spot away from 20th in the standings as first-place Manchester City drops by for a visit.

The Cityzens are in an incredible run of form with 10 straight Premier League wins that started back in the middle of October with a 2-0 win over Burnley up to the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds on Wednesday.

Add to the fact Liverpool are pushing City extremely hard being only a point below, the 2021/22 Premier League title fight is serving up a real treat despite recent uncertainties with fixtures being postponed.

This match can be watched via LIVENow where City chase down their own record of 18 straight league wins against a side struggling for form.

Much has been said of City’s attacking prowess despite not having a recognised striker in the mould of Sergio Aguero but as well, Pep Guardiola has built an incredible defensive unit.

With only nine goals conceded in the 17 matches thus far, City have by far the meanest defence in the entire division with the likes of Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Ederson shutting out most teams in the league.

It has been another vintage season thus far from Rodri being the screen in front of the defence and it’s not surprising that the Spaniard is the highest winning tackler in the City squad at this moment.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase the online match pass for this match that kicks off on Sunday, 10:15pm for just S$10 and with no additional cost of monthly subscriptions.

Since taking over from Steve Bruce on November 8, Eddie Howe has not had the best of starts at Tyneside with only a solitary win from six matches in the league and has already suffered three defeats.

The latest at Anfield on Friday morning where another Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold combination put the Magpies to the sword with Howe surely concerned that his defence has shipped in seven goals in the last two matches.

With LIVENow, you have the flexibility to stream this Newcastle vs Manchester City game on various devices from PC to Mac, Chromecast to dedicated iOS/Android applications and many more.

Article continues below

If this fixture is anything like last season’s match, then both sets of fans and neutrals alike will be in for a pre-Christmas treat. It finished 4-3 to City back in May in an incredible game where both sides took turns to take the lead.

City are the dominant side in this fixture but Newcastle have proven, at least on home territory, that they could give their more illustrious opponents a run for their money and this perfectly sets up an intriguing encounter this weekend.

CLICK HERE now to sign up and stream Newcastle vs Manchester City and find out which side will emerge victorious!