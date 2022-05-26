Watch: Mourinho press conference crashed by celebrating Roma players after Europa Conference League final triumph

The Portuguese was talking to the media when he was interrupted by a few members of his jubilant squad

Jose Mourinho was mobbed by his players and sprayed with champagne and beer during his post-match news conference following Roma's Europa Conference League final victory over Feyenoord.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss was speaking to the media after Nicolo Zaniolo's goal had secured Roma's first European trophy since the now-defunct Fairs Cup in 1961.

However, he was interrupted by a number of Roma players who stormed into the media room to celebrate with their manager.

Watch Roma stars interrupt Mourinho's press conference

It was Mourinho's first trophy since arriving at Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season and his fifth career European title, a figure only Giovanni Trapattoni has matched.

It also means he becomes the first manager to win all three major European trophies, having previously lifted the Champions League and UEFA Cup/Europa League on two occasions each.

