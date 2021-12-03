Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on LIVENow

Big pressure was relieved following Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford and the timing of the victory couldn’t have come at a better time.

The come from behind win over the Gunners snapped a 3-game winless streak for the Red Devils which puts them within three points of a Champions League spot.

A squad that is no doubt invigorated by the win will be further motivated by the arrival of Ralf Rangnick who will take charge of his first match as interim manager.

This match can be watched via LIVENow where United is seeking for their first win over Palace in three Premier League encounters, having drawn and lost the previous two.

Rangnick inherits a squad that will go into the match against Patrick Vieira’s Palace in great mood especially Cristiano Ronaldo who surpassed a landmark 800 career goals for club and country during Friday morning’s clash.

A brace against Arsenal and it looked like normal service had resumed within the United camp despite the early calamitous manner in which they conceded the opening goal to Arsenal.

Jadon Sancho is beginning to come into his own in United colours while the performances of fullbacks Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles will give Rangnick plenty of options to consider ahead of the weekend.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to purchase the online match pass for this match that kicks off on Sunday, 10pm for just S$10 and with no additional cost of monthly subscriptions.

Meanwhile a huge task is in store for Vieira with his side still smarting from a 1-0 reverse at the hands of Leeds United in midweek. They themselves are without a win in three successive matches.

The former Arsenal captain does have a fully fit squad to choose from and it will be a matter of managing fitness with games coming up thick and fast during this period of the season.

With LIVENow, you have the flexibility to stream this Man United vs Crystal Palace game on various devices from PC to Mac, Chromecast to dedicated iOS/Android applications and many more.

Currently sitting in 11th place in the standings, this season has seen Vieira managing to shift some of the responsibilities away from Wilfried Zaha with Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher all on four goals each.

Previous manager Roy Hodgson guided Palace to stellar results against United last season and the pressure will be on Vieira to ensure that the unbeaten run against the Red Devils continues.

CLICK HERE now to sign up and stream Man United vs Crystal Palace to see what happens in Rangnick’s first match in charge in the Premier League!