Watch Manchester City vs Leicester on LIVENow

11 consecutive wins in the Premier League and there is no team in England who are in a better league form than Man City who will be keen to make it 12 in a row on Boxing Day.

32 goals scored in those 11 matches with only four conceded and seven clean sheets, Pep Guardiola’s City are in magnificent form in their bid to retain the title.

Three games in the space of seven days will go a long way to enhance City’s title challenge and Leicester is the first of those fixtures with Brentford and Arsenal matches to come in that period.

With games coming thick and fast during the final week of the calendar year, Guardiola will undoubtedly look to keep his team as fresh as possible using the depth of his squad.

Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden did not feature in that game despite being on the bench and are likely to come into the starting lineup fully ready to take on Leicester.

Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo is in irrepressible form after coming back from a one-match suspension against Newcastle, scoring one and assisting another.

Meanwhile Brendan Rodgers can heave a huge sigh of relief after his side claimed a similar 4-0 win over Newcastle in their last outing in the Premier League which snapped a run of poor results against Aston Villa and Southampton.

However Leicester has not played since December 12 with their recent scheduled games against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the team.

But a League Cup encounter against Liverpool in midweek will allow Rodgers the chance to assess the fitness levels of his players and ensure that they go into the clash against City in the best possible shape.

City have not suffered a single loss in their last eight Boxing Day fixtures at home but ironically Leicester did inflict a defeat on them at the King Power Stadium back in the 2018/19 season.

For someone so prolific in front of goal, Jamie Vardy seems to struggle post-Christmas and is still looking for his first Boxing Day goal in the Premier League. This fixture against City may finally be the one for him to break the duck.

