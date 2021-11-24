Watch Liverpool vs Southampton on LIVENow

The 4-0 demolition of an improving Arsenal side in last week’s Premier League match will have sent clear warnings to Chelsea and Manchester City that Liverpool have every intention of remaining in the hunt to reclaim their title.

Mohamed Salah continues to make fans and experts search the dictionary for newer superlative words such is his consistency in producing high level performances including the latest that left Mikel Arteta’s defence in tatters.

The only points that Jurgen Klopp’s men have dropped at Anfield this season came against the aforementioned title rivals and as such will head into the match against Southampton in a fairly confident mood.

Porto in midweek in the penultimate Champions League group game may be a slight bother but having already qualified for the next stage, Klopp will surely be focusing his attention towards the weekend.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain produced an eye-catching display against his former club and could yet keep his place in midfield while Diego Jota’s incredible form should keep Roberto Firmino on the bench just a little longer.

Sitting in 13th place in the standings at the moment, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s biggest worry at the moment perhaps the inconsistency that his side showed in picking up 10 points from the four previous matches but ended up losing to Norwich last week.

That said, Hasenhüttl has managed to hold both Man City and Manchester United to draws thus far this season, and that should give the team some confidence heading into Anfield.

Kyle Walker-Peters has the unwanted task of keeping Salah quiet while on the other side of the pitch, Valentino Livramento also has an uphill battle on his hands against Sadio Mane.

Much will be relied on Che Adams and Adam Armstrong to carry the attacking but with only four goals between them thus far this season, Virgil van Dijk and co might not be in for much to do.