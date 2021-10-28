Watch Liverpool vs Brighton on LIVENow

Liverpool are a team in red-hot form especially after the magnificent performance that they produced at Old Trafford which will undoubtedly be one of the many memorable highlights of this 2021/22 Premier League season.

A 5-0 trouncing of their bitter rivals on enemy territory serves up a real warning for their next opponent, Brighton and Hove Albion who will not be relishing the thought of being the next team to face the mighty Reds.

That said, Brighton did manage to pull off an incredible 1-0 triumph at Anfield when they last visited in November of 2020 and that in itself will ensure that Jurgen Klopp continues to keep his players level-headed heading into this fixture.

Standings-wise, there isn’t a great deal separating Liverpool and Brighton with the latter sitting high up in fifth spot and only six points behind the 2019/20 league champions having impressed many with their start to the new campaign.

Brighton has thus far stayed unbeaten on the road having garnered two away wins albeit against opponents who don't quite have the firepower that Liverpool possess within their ranks.

The man that will put fear into the hearts of Brighton fans is for sure Mohamed Salah who has already struck 10 goals in nine league matches so he’s as guaranteed a goal a game as it could be.

In irrepressible form, the Egyptian seemed to have gone up another level this season and even added an additional skill set of exceptional close control in tight spaces while en route to score goals.

It will be an emotional return to Anfield for Adam Lallana in the colours of Brighton, having helped Liverpool to the title just two seasons ago where the ambidextrous midfielder is likely to have the lanky Fabinho as his foe for 90 minutes.

With a vital Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on the horizon, Klopp will not be allowing his side to relent and a more impressive attacking display can surely be expected this Saturday.

