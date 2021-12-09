Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa on LIVENow

Six years on since Steven Gerrard called it a day at Liverpool, the former captain and darling of the terraces at Anfield will be returning as the manager of the team in the opponent’s dugout.

Emotions are set to run high as fans will surely give a warm welcome to one of their heroes who have in the past helped bring numerous trophies to the team including that incredible 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph.

Gerrard remains as highly revered at Anfield as before and is likely to receive warm applause before and after the game but when the whistle blows, both sides will be professional in trying to win the match.

It has been an incredible start for Gerrard at Villa since making the decision to return to England from the Scottish Premiership with three wins from four matches including the latest success against his former boss, Brendan Rodgers.

His arrival at the club has injected new motivation into the players after what was a lacklustre start to the 2021/22 season which cost Dean Smith his job in the first place.

Ollie Watkins and John McGinn have seemingly found a new lease of life playing under Gerrard’s guidance and both have the capability to hurt Liverpool if left unchecked.

Jurgen Klopp will be mindful to tell his players that they are not playing Gerrard but Villa on Saturday and they cannot let emotions cloud their objective of keeping their winning momentum going to ensure that City does not open up a bigger gap at the top.

As a sign of just how important this clash against Villa is, Klopp fielded an almost completely different starting XI in the Champions League tie against AC Milan on Wednesday morning to keep his best players fresh and ready for the weekend.

With 13 league goals already scored from 15 matches this season, Mohamed Salah is almost guaranteed a goal a game, such is the ridiculous form that the Egyptian is in currently and undoubtedly, will be the leading threat for Liverpool.

Needing a late winner from Divock Origi in their last Premier League match to clinch all three points against Wolverhampton, Klopp will surely be hoping for a far less pressurised situation this time around.

