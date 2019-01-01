Watch Live: Africa’s World Cup qualifiers streams, match info and highlights

Full details on how to watch all of Sunday’s African World Cup qualifiers via Fifa

For the first time in history, Fifa is broadcasting all of Africa’s World Cup qualifying Round One matches across the continent on their digital platforms.

This affords fans of the African game a rare opportunity to watch their teams’ progress on the road to .

Selected games are available to stream live, while highlights and full match replays are also available on Fifa’s various digital destinations.

Check out full details of how to keep abreast of events for all of the continent’s World Cup hopefuls as they take to the field here.

8 September fixtures

Lesotho-Ethiopia: Live stream will be available

Second leg / Agg. 0-0 / 15:00 local time / 15:00 CEST in Maseru

Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kvRv1xoawU

Tanzania-Burundi: Live stream will be available

Second leg / Agg. 1-1 / 16:00 local time / 15:00 CEST in Dar-Es-Salaam

Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XwmDtAhdlU

Equatorial Guinea-South Sudan: Live stream will be available

Second leg / Agg. 1-1 / 17:00 local time / 18:00 CEST in Malabo

Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3_99ubegC4

Sierra Leone-Liberia: Live stream will be available

Second leg / Agg 1-3 / 16:30 local time / 18:30 CEST in Freetown

Link to stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkjKI-IKuCk