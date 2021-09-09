Watch Leicester vs Man City with LIVENow

Premier League returns with a cracker this weekend and it’s an enticing one at King Power Stadium!

It’s back! After two weeks of making way for the international matches, the exciting Premier League will be back in full swing this weekend and there’s one match you just can’t miss as Leicester City welcomes Manchester City.

The Citizens have a good track record at this ground despite a heavy 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester last season, two wins on the trot in their last two league visits to the home of the Foxes.

You can catch this highly-anticipated match with LIVENow to see if Pep Guardiola has learnt his lesson against Brendan Rodgers and continue Man City’s current two match winning run as the champions slowly but surely climbs the league table.

After an opening day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, City has recovered brilliantly to secure back-to-back 5-0 wins over Norwich then Arsenal but both of those have come at their own backyard at Etihad Stadium.

The concern for Guardiola going into this game will be his goalkeeping position as both first choice Ederson suspended after Brazil triggered a FIFA rule for missing a call-up and back-up Zak Steffen will be unavailable as well as he recovers from Covid-19.

This match kicks off on Saturday (Sep 11) at 10pm and for just S$10 and without the additional cost of monthly subscriptions, you can purchase the online match pass for this must-watch game.

Leicester’s points total mirrors that of City with two wins sandwiching a poor away defeat to West Ham with the effervescent Vardy already picking up two goals and he’ll be raring to go against an opponent whom he already has scored a total of 11 career goals.

With LIVENow, you have the flexibility to stream this Leicester vs Man City game on various devices from PC to Mac, Chromecast to dedicated iOS/Android applications and many more, and find out if Leicester have what it takes to fend off the champions.

Both teams will have players on the mend that will not be part of this game with Phil Foden back in training but still looks to be some way off from being part of the starting eleven while Rodgers will be hoping that Harvey Barnes would have improved his match fitness following 67 minutes against Norwich last time out.

Despite this being their first league encounter in the 2021/22 season, the two teams had already faced each other in the Community Shield last month where a solitary Kelechi Iheanacho penalty was enough to seal the trophy for Leicester.

CLICK HERE now to sign up and stream the Leicester vs Man City game to see whether it’ll be Guardiola or Rodgers who will guide their side to success!