Watch Leeds vs West Ham with LIVENow

Bielsa against Moyes, a clash of contrasting footballing philosophy beckons at Elland Road this Saturday.

Last season in their return to the Premier League after a long absence, Leeds United produced a stirring season but still suffered the ignominy of West Ham United doing the double over them in the league.

A 2-1 win at Elland Road in December 2020 was followed by a 2-0 win at London Stadium in March 2021 which will give David Moyes’ side plenty of confidence going into this fantastic clash this weekend.

However in the overall scheme of things, Leeds still hold dominance over West Ham in the Premier League having 14 wins from 22 games played over the years with eight of those victories coming at home.

It has been a difficult start to the new season for the Whites, who are perhaps cautiously aware of what happened to Sheffield United following their impressive form upon returning to the Premier League.

Two draws and three defeats from their opening five fixtures means that Leeds are occupying 17th spot in the standings and need to strain their necks to see their opponents perched up in 8th spot.

Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper will need to be at their best for West Ham’s visit with Michail Antonio back in the mix again for the Hammers after sitting out of the Manchester United game on suspension.

Even without their all-time Premier League top scorer, West Ham proved to be a stubborn opposition to Manchester United before a late Mark Noble penalty miss gave all three points to the Red Devils.

There will be plenty of exciting battles across the pitch, not least in the wide areas where the rapid duo of Raphinha and Daniel James will be looking to put Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal in all sorts of trouble on the flanks.

Newly capped England striker Patrick Bamford played a crucial role in helping Leeds gain a point against Newcastle United last time out but could find Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma to be a far tougher proposition.

