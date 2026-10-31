Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN has exclusive streaming rights to Lazio vs Cagliari. Watch by downloading the app on a compatible device or visiting the platform's website. Customers who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can activate DAZN 1 on channel 214 of their Sky box.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to use your usual streaming services from another part of the world? Geographical restrictions may get in the way. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN establishes a secure, encrypted online connection. It lets you virtually change your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with their Serie A campaign off to a flying start.

Nine wins and just one draw from the first ten rounds have put the capital club at the top of the table, with Inter only three points behind them.

At the Mapei Stadium last time out, Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-2. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin hit a brace. The win consolidated Lazio's outright lead at the top.

After three consecutive defeats, Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico desperate to climb from mid-table. Roma beat them 4-2 in their most recent match.

Nzola, who scored against Roma, leads Cagliari's attack. He faces a Lazio side in formidable form.

With DAZN, fans can follow the match live via the app or website.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side that have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas retains his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor make up the midfield, while Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni form the front three. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane returns to a 4-3-2-1. Caprile starts in goal behind a back four of Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, with Adopo and Maldini behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Form

Lazio have won their last four Serie A games, with their only draw coming in a friendly against Juve Stabia. Their latest league win was the 6-2 away victory over Sassuolo, following a 3-0 defeat of Juventus and a 2-1 win over Parma. Across their last five outings, Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and lost three in a row before this clash. Their last victory was a 1-0 away win over Udinese. Across their five most recent games, they have scored 4 goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

Lazio and Cagliari drew 0-0 in their last meeting in February 2026. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three, drawn one and lost one, scoring 9 goals to Cagliari's 2.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Lazio are currently second and Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

To watch on the big screen rather than a phone or laptop, you can set up your VPN on your TV or cast the stream to it.